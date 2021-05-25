Pregnant Erica Mena Files for Divorce From Safaree After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage

Watch : Top 5 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces

After less than two years of marriage, Erica Mena—who is currently pregnant with the couple's second child—has filed for divorce from her husband Safaree.



In divorce docs obtained by E! News, Erica filed on Friday, May 21 in Georgia on the grounds of the marriage being "irretrievably broken" and is requesting primary physical custody of their 16-month-old daughter, Safire. However, she is willing to share joint legal custody.



Additionally, she is also requesting child support and "permanent exclusive use" of the home the couple share.



The news of the split comes on the heels of the two announcing just a few weeks ago that they were expecting another child together. Erica also has a 14-year-old son, King Javien Conde, from a previous relationship.



Following her recent pregnancy announcement, Erica took to her Instagram Story to defend her earlier social media spats with her husband. "Granted, there's been mistakes made, immaturely, but a marriage is a marriage," she said of her relationship at the time. "And unfortunately, there's been mishaps. In any marriage, s--t happens. When you're in the public eye, my husband and I have both realized that things should be kept in."