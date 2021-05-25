Hannah Waddingham Details Being "Waterboarded" for Game of Thrones Torture Scene

Watch : "Game of Thrones": How the Franchise Will Continue to Live On

Hannah Waddingham's torture scene on Game of Thrones was pretty much, well, torture to make.

During a recent interview with Collider Ladies Night, the Ted Lasso actress opened up about her experience playing Unella (a.k.a. "Shame" Nun). Specifically, Hannah revealed she had a less than enjoyable experience while filming her torture scene.

As fans of the show well know, Unella, who paraded a naked Cersei (Lena Headey) around King's Landing, found herself facing the queen's wrath as wine was repeatedly poured down her throat. Unfortunately, as Hannah detailed it, filming this scene resulted in the actress being essentially "waterboarded."

Per Hannah, the specifics of the torture scene changed "at the last minute." Apparently, the character was initially supposed to be raped by Gregor Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson). "I think they possibly changed it while I was mid-air, flying to Belfast because suddenly I got sent these new sides that said I would need a wetsuit top," she shared. "And I thought they'd sent me the wrong bits. And, sure enough, when I got there, I was then put in the wetsuit top and I was like, 'Because?' and they went, 'Oh, it's waterboarding instead.' And I was like, 'Oh, we're not actually doing waterboarding?' 'No, no, no, we are.'"