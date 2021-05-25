Untangling the Drama Between Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley's Ex Montana Yao

Buckle up and prepare for one wild social media ride.
Over the weekend, NBA player Malik Beasley publicly apologized to ex-wife Montana Yao after his short-lived romance with Larsa Pippen made headlines.
And while it's unclear if Montana—the mother of his 2-year-old son Makai—is ready to give him a second chance, one thing is certain: Larsa and Montana aren't about to bury the hatchet.
It all started on the morning of May 24 when Montana told the former Real Housewives of Miami star to "shut your trap."
"Both of you were wrong as hell but YOU ma'am had the nerve to talk all that s--t to me as if I was wrong?" Montana, who filed for divorce in December, continued. "You're embarrassing and woman to woman, you should probably tap out now cause you really going out bad."
Lo and behold, Larsa didn't stay quiet and decided to "clear up some of the misinformation" surrounding Malik. Spoiler alert: She didn't hold back.
"Hey sweetie, I can spend the day going back and forth with you on the Internet, but woman to woman, I would never do that, especially over a man," Larsa began on an Instagram Story posted on May 24. "But here's some free press for you. 1. When I thought about him and how he treated your child, he's not the type of man I want around mine. Any man who would deny his child and then leave the mother penniless is not a real man. 2. He cried entirely too much. 3. He's cheap, but then again, you never saw any alimony, so you already know that."
Larsa went on to offer some "womanly" advice for if and when Montana chooses to get involved in another relationship. "If you ever find another man who wants you for you and not all the free press I'm giving both of you, lock him down," she wrote. "Malik was a clout chaser who pursued me relentlessly before I even knew you existed. And I have the DM's but then again, he knows that."
Less than two hours later, Montana fired back at Larsa's claims. "One day you claim you know about me, but we were ‘separated,' the next it's you didn't know I existed at all," she wrote on social media. "Get your story straight luv. I was all over that man's page lmao or a simple google search or DM would have sufficed as well."
Montana continued, "I been in my bag wayyy before Malik and damn sure before you lmao. It's funny hearing you say anything about clout or press because aren't you the girl that can't let go of her husband last name cause that's the only clout you got to live on? And aren't YOU the only who called the paparazzi and sent all those pics to the blogs, posted, etc."
While Malik has stayed silent since his public apology on May 23, Larsa and Montana continue to speak up.
Larsa directed fans to her new OnlyFans account that was created to show women "they can be sexy and successful." From the sounds of things, Montana will not be subscribing.
"Now stfu and go work on getting those OF subscriptions up," she wrote on social media. "Wish you nothing but the best in your new career pursuit! Get that bread up!"