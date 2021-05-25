Tiger Woods Seen on Crutches in Rare Public Appearance After Car Crash

Three months after his headline-making car crash, Tiger Woods is back to being out and about.
The golf pro's recovery can be seen thanks to a new fan photo he recently posed for that emerged on social media. In the picture, shared on Luna Perrone's Instagram account, Woods smiled with the youngster, who is battling Ewing's Sarcoma, while standing with the help of crutches.
"Luna ran into Tiger at the soccer fields. His daughter plays soccer and flag football at the same fields that she plays at," Luna's mother Hailey Perrone explained to E! News. "He was very nice and encouraging! He told her to stay strong and she told him to stay strong, too!"
After he was hospitalized in late February with leg injuries following his single-car accident, he underwent emergency surgery on his right leg and later received follow-up procedures for his injuries. By March 16, he was able to return home.
"I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," he said in a statement shared on Twitter. "Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."
During a press conference on April 7, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said one of the primary causes of Woods' February 23 crash was driving at 84—87 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone, as well as not being able to negotiate the curb on the roadway. The final estimated speed when Woods' car struck a tree was 75 miles per hour.
"There were no citations issued and no signs of impairment," Villanueva said.
Police also revealed that Woods' foot was 99 percent on the gas pedal at all points of impact and the brake was never hit. Authorities believe he panicked and accidentally hit the gas instead of brake. However, Woods cannot remember that detail.
"I am so grateful to both of the good Samaritans who came to assist me and called 911," Woods said in a statement issued on the day of the press conference. "I am also thankful to the LASD Deputies and LA Firefighter/Paramedics, especially LA Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez and LAFD Engine Co. #106 Fire Paramedics Smith and Gimenez, for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital."
"I will continue to focus on my recovery and family," he said, "and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I've received throughout this very difficult time."