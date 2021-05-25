Christine Quinn Debuts First Photo of Baby Boy (Complete With Louis Vuitton Bling!)

Watch : Christine Quinn Shares FIRST Photo of Baby Christian on "Daily Pop"!

It's never too early for diamonds!

Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn exclusively shared the very first photo of newborn son Christian Georges Dumontet on E! News' Daily Pop this morning. In the pic, the then-eight-day old baby boy was sporting a black jumpsuit and a Louis Vuitton chain covered in bling.

"He's iced out," proud mom Christine joked during the May 25 interview. "He's got a little bit of bling on. I just thought it was so cute, I had to do it."

The real estate agent and husband Christian Richard welcomed Christian Jr. via emergency C-section on May 15.

Co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Kym Whitley had to ask: What is it like getting back to work only 10 days after giving birth?

"The mom-shamers are real, that's for sure," Christine admitted. "I've gotten both ends of the spectrum. I've gotten people who are like, 'Oh I'm so happy you're getting back to work, that's great!' And then I have people who are like, 'You need to give your body time to recover and heal, and who's taking care of the baby?'"