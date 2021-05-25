Lisa Vanderpump Sets the Record Straight on That Kyle Richards Restaurant Bill Drama

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump to Kyle Richards: "Keep New Nose Out of My Business"

Don't mess with LVP!

Lisa Vanderpump certainly is not a dine and dash kind of gal. The Vanderpump Rules restauranteur clarified on E! News' Daily Pop today what exactly happened when she sent her dinner bill to former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star and ex-BFF Kyle Richards.

"OK, so I'm in a restaurant and I see Kyle and the producer of Overserved, he comes to me and he's like, 'Hi.' He said, ‘I'm in here in the restaurant having dinner with Kyle.' I said, 'Oh, thanks a lot.' I said, 'Are you gonna buy me dinner?' joking," Vanderpump revealed exclusively on May 25's Daily Pop. "When I left I gave the server an imprint of my credit card and I said, ‘Take my bill, I'm leaving now, to that guy over there.' So I left and so I said, ‘If he doesn't pay it here's the imprint of my credit card.'"

She continued, "So I left and I texted him, ‘Hey, thanks for dinner. Have a blessed night.' And he texted me back, ‘No need to thank me.' He said, ‘But there's 12 people coming to Pump at your expense.'"