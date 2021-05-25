Lorde's Return to the Spotlight Was Just Confirmed With This Major Announcement

Watch : Lorde Spotted Kissing Rumored Boyfriend

Cue a supercut of your favorite Lorde songs because the star is returning to the spotlight.

The ever-private star, who released her most recent album Melodrama back in 2017, is taking the mic once again. On Tuesday, May 25, Primavera Sound—Barcelona's annual music festival—confirmed its official 2022 return after a two-year hiatus along with a star-studded lineup for next June.

Included in the talented list of stars slated to perform during the two-weekend festival—among them Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, the Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs and Tyler, the Creator—is the one and only Lorde. The two-time Grammy winner is scheduled to take the stage on June 10, as well as Massive Attack, The Strokes and dozens more artists.

If a trip to Barcelona is just what you had in mind for next early June, tickets to Primavera Sound go on sale this June 1 at 11 a.m. CEST.