Friends Cast Reveals What They Hope Fans Will Take Away From the Reunion

Watch : "Friends: The Reunion" Trailer Will Bring You to Tears

The One Where Every Fan Cries Tries of Joy.



That would essentially describe how the cast of Friends hopes their fans feel after watching the highly anticipated HBO Max reunion on May 27.



Everyone's favorite group of pals including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer have gotten back together more than 25 years after the show's premiere and since it's just a few days before the reunion's airing, the excitement is just practically through the roof. And although fans are undoubtedly ready to experience tons of nostalgia and some much-needed laughs, the cast members are also hoping some fans walk away feeling a bit of the behind-the-scenes-magic, too.



Matt LeBlanc—better known to fans as Joey—shared his sentiment with Good Morning America, saying, "I hope the fans walk away with a sense of what it was like for us to have made the show."



David Schwimmer, who spent 10 years playing Ross, also added the cast's enthusiasm is at the heart of the get-together. "We're equally excited to finally be doing it," he shared. "And hopefully to give something back and you know, put a little laughter and a little love out there to everyone."