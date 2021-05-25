Can You Guess the Exact Sex and the City Scene This Shoe Is From? See Sarah Jessica Parker's Photo

Sarah Jessica Parker has fans reliving one of the most iconic scenes in Sex and the City history.

On May 24, the Emmy winner—who is currently in production on HBO Max's revival series And Just Like That—took to Instagram to post a photo of an "unearthed" wardrobe item: A chewed up turquoise Manolo Blahnik heel. And fans instantly knew which scene it was from.

"Are these the shoes Pete ruined????" one fan asked, to which SJP replied, "yes!!! Man you guys are good!!! X."

The scene they're referring to is from the season four episode "The Good Fight," in which Carrie (Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) got into an argument over the clutter in her apartment after he moved in. During their tense wardrobe cleanout, she discovered Aidan's dog Pete had taken a bite out of her expensive heels.

"That dog owes me $380!" Carrie famously declared. "You can't buy it, it's circa 1996!"