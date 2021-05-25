The Office Actor Mark York Dead at 55

Watch : "The Office" Reunion Is Looking "More Likely" Than Ever

The Office is mourning the loss of one of their co-workers.

According to an obituary, 55-year-old actor Mark York died in a Miami, Fla. hospital on Wednesday, May 19, following "a brief and unexpected illness."

York previously appeared in the early seasons of The Office as the character Billy Merchant, who owned the Scranton Business Park building where Dunder Mifflin's offices were located. He last acted on the show in the season five episode "Dream Team," in which Michael (Steve Carell) rents a storage closet to serve as his office for the Michael Scott Paper Company.

According to his IMDb, Mark additionally appeared on CSI: NY and Fighting Words.

In the obituary, shared by the Kreitzer Funeral Home, his family writes, "Even though he has been paraplegic since, 1988, he had such an outgoing, uplifting, positive attitude and personality. He always tried to look at what he could accomplish and do, not what he couldn't do. He had experienced many travel opportunities and many dreams for the future."