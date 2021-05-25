These Are 26 of the Most-Loved Dresses on Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Are you sitting there in your loungewear realizing that you haven't bought "real" clothes in over a year? With so many 2020 events rescheduled for 2021 (plus the events that would have happened anyway), you probably have a lot of outfits to plan. Luckily, there are so many fashionable dress options at Amazon, but sometimes there are too many choices to pick from. And then, there's that dreaded possibility that what you ordered online won't be as cute as you expected when it arrives in the mail.
However, there's no need to worry if you choose from the most-loved dresses at Amazon. These are the dresses that are consistently selling out (and restocking) and getting the highest reviews from customers. If you want to narrow down your shopping possibilities, this is the best, most reliable, place to start!
Alaster Women's Casual Summer T Shirt Dress
There are many colors and patterns to choose from with this dress. This t-shirt dress is soft, stretchy, and perfect for so many different occasions.
MEROKEETY Women's Summer Striped Short Sleeve T Shirt Dress
This lightweight dress has a belt that you can tie in the front, on the side, or at the back. It also has two pockets, and who doesn't love a dress with pockets? The dress is available in stripes, solid colors, animal print, and there are also some long-sleeve options.
BTFBM Women Casual Crew Neck Ruched Sleeveless Tank Bodycon
An Amazon shopper wrote, "This dress looks FANTASTIC! I love that it can be dressed up with accessories or looks good on it's own for a casual night out, day at the beach, etc." The ruched dress has more than 8,900 5-star reviews.
GRECERELLE Women's Casual Loose Pocket Long Dress Short Sleeve Split Maxi Dresses
If I have to get out of sweatpants, this dress is just as comfortable and much more stylish. The stretchy dress has a slit on the side, pockets, and so many pretty color options to choose from. There are more than 22,700 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Dokotoo Womens Spring Summer Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress
This ruffled dress is chic, graceful, and it has that versatility to be worn for many different events, or even just the most casual occasion. More than 3,600 Amazon customers gave this dress a 5-star review. There are 30 colors and prints available.
ZESICA Women's Bohemian Floral Printed Wrap V Neck Short Sleeve Split Beach Party Maxi Dress
E! shoppers know how much we love this dress. More than 7,400 Amazon shoppers gave it 5-star reviews, so we are not the only ones gushing. You can never go wrong with a classic wrap dress and this one is available in 21 colors and prints.
VIISHOW Women's Short Sleeve Loose Plain Maxi Dresses
You can dress up or dress down this one. It has pockets and there are so many options: solid colors, tie dye, floral, prints, and more. 29,800+ Amazon shoppers praised the frock in 5-star reviews.
Relipop Summer Women Short Sleeve Print Dress
This ruffle hem dress is simple, elegant, and classy.
PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Floral Long Maxi Dress
It doesn't get more sophisticated than this high neckline. No one is going to believe you got this backless dress at Amazon (no shade intended).
MOLERANI Women's Casual Plain Simple T-Shirt Loose Dress
You can never have too many t-shirt dresses, am I right? 9,694+ Amazon customers agree since they took the time to leave 5-star reviews.
ULTRANICE Womens Summer Floral Wrap V Neck Adjustable Spaghetti Casual Ruffle Dress
If you're trying to figure out what to wear for a bridal shower, brunch, or a date night.... This. Is. The. Dress. It's just so darling and you can adjust the straps to get the perfect fit for you. There's one issue though.... there are too many cute choices to choose from.
Yidarton Women Summer Blue and White Porcelain Strapless Boho Maxi Long Dress
Each print is cuter than the last when it comes to this strapless dress. It's boho. It's elegant. It's everything.
ZESICA Women's Summer Bohemian Floral Printed Strapless Beach Party Long Maxi Dress
"Just as gorgeous in person as it is in pictures!!!" an Amazon shopper insisted. The dress's tiered ruffle skirt, shirred bodice, and stretchy waist make this one a winner, for sure.
KIRUNDO Women’s Summer Dress Sleeveless Ruffle Sleeve Round Neck
Rock this dress with high-top sneakers or dress it up with sandals. You really can't go wrong.
Sarin Mathews Womens Off The Shoulder Short Sleeve High Low Cocktail Skater Dress
After a year of many canceled events, you probably have a bunch of weddings on your social calendar in 2021. Being a wedding guest can get expensive, but your outfit doesn't have to be. Get this dress in multiple colors (except for white) and you're all set for wedding season. But, the white does make a great option for any brides who need a rehearsal dinner look.
ECOWISH Women Dresses Summer Tie Front V-Neck
Get this tie front dress in a solid color, a floral, or a print. Or maybe just get multiple. It's just too good to pass up.
MEROKEETY Women's Sleeveless Lace Floral Elegant Cocktail Dress
This another one of those reliable wedding guest dress options. Just ask the 6,597 Amazon shoppers who left perfect, 5-star reviews.
Yobecho Womens Summer Ruffle Sleeve Sweetheart Neckline Print Mini Dress
Beach party? Yes, please. This dress also comes in some neutral tones that would be perfect with boots and a bar of tights for fall.
OUGES Women's Summer Short Sleeve V-Neck Floral
This v-neck dress is relaxed, comfortable, and adorable. What more can you want?
Meenew Women's Beach Vacation Long Summer Dress High Slit Bodycon Maxi Dress
Turn those LBD vibes up a notch and go for this high slit maxi dress instead. You'll look effortlessly cool no matter where you are. It's also available in maroon and army green.
PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress
You can wear this dress all year long. Pair it with some sky high heels, boots, or even your favorite sneakers. It's going to work in any season for any occasion.
Milumia Women's Elegant Belted Pleated Flounce Sleeve Long Dress
The name of this dress has the word "elegant" in it, which could not be more apropos. This is a great choice for sipping on cocktails, working in the office, or going to church.
MITILLY Women's Summer Boho Polka Dot Sleeveless V Neck Swing Midi Dress with Pockets
This midi dress brings a lot to the table, a v-neckline, buttons down the front, and adjustable tie waist, flutter sleeves. Oh, and it has pockets. It's available in solid colors too.
HOMEYEE Women's Sleeveless Cocktail A-Line Embroidery Party Summer Wedding Guest Dress
There are sleeveless and 3/4 sleeve versions of this special event dress. No one would ever know you got it for $26.
Sarin Mathews Womens Off The Shoulder Ruffle Party Dress
You can wear this 1 dress 4 different ways: off the shoulder, with shoulder, one shoulder and tube top style.
BerryGo Women's Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress
This embroidered dress is stunning in white, but there are also gorgeous pink, green, blue, grey, navy, yellow, and print options to choose from.
