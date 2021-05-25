Montana Yao Calls Out Larsa Pippen's "Embarrassing" Behavior After Malik Beasley's Public Apology

Watch : Malik Beasley Apologizes to Montana Yao After Larsa Pippen Drama

Montana Yao is "not holding back" in her latest comments about Larsa Pippen's short-lived relationship with Malik Beasley.

Montana, who shares a 2-year-old son named Makai with Malik, writes in a May 24 Instagram Story post that the media personality's "threats" have done nothing but get her "hot," and now she's revealing how she truly feels about Larsa.

"I been already told you to shut your trap because you embarrassed yourself enough already," Montana shares. "Both of you were wrong as hell but YOU ma'am had the nerve to talk all that s--t to me as if I was wrong?"

Montana continues, "First of all we as women don't claim you, you wouldn't know girl code if it slapped you in the face you just a old desperate thirsty ass ran thru blow up doll."

The single mom then claims Larsa alerted the paparazzi whenever she and Malik stepped out in public, which Montana calls "sad and lame af."