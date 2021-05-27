Peloton Instructor Robin Arzón's Home Makeover Will Leave You Motivated to Transform Your Space

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Robin Arzón's latest transformation may not be what you expect.

Many Americans know the Shut Up and Run author as one of Peloton's most beloved head instructors who can motivate just about anyone to break a sweat and turn up the resistance. But away from the gym, Peloton's Vice President of Fitness Programming has been hard at work transforming her New York City space.

With help from Pottery Barn Kids, Robin and her husband Drew Butler were able to create a special nursery for their newborn daughter Athena Amelia Arzón-Butler. As Robin explained, "We wanted a room that didn't feel overly ‘kiddie' and worked with the rest of the home."

But wait, there's more!

The couple also worked with West Elm for an overall home makeover. What came next was a chic house perfect for visits with family and close friends.