Nikki Bella's Son Matteo Is a "Little Swimmer" in New Video Update

A natural in the water.

We're, of course, talking about Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's son, Matteo Chigvintsev. On Monday, May 24, the Total Bellas star took to Instagram to share a video of her 9-month-old baby's swimming skills. In the video shared with her 9.8 million followers, little Matteo is seen reaching out his arms while being held by dad Artem in a pool.

While the youngster isn't quite ready for a solo swim, Nikki was clearly proud of her baby boy's comfortability in the water. "This happened this past weekend. My little swimmer," she wrote on the new upload. "Learning how to reach. Goodness he makes me so happy!"

May has certainly been a big month for the Bella-Chigvintsev household. Earlier this month, Nikki celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mom. And, as the retired WWE superstar told E! News at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Artem went the extra mile to make Nikki feel special on Sunday, May 9.