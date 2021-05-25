Royal FamilyBillboard Music AwardsBotchedE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Have a Nice Trip With the Psychedelic Print Trend

We've rounded up all the pieces you need to make your closet a bit groovier.

By Emily Spain May 25, 2021 3:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Daily Pop Tuesday Trends - Psychedelic PrintsE! Illustrator

Get your flare pants and groovy prints ready because the '70s are calling!

Recently, celebs like Kylie Jenner, Beyoncé and Lizzo proved that psychedelic prints are taking over this summer! Whether it's a bodycon dress, top or pants, the trend encourages everyone get out of sweatpants in a bold, playful way.

We've rounded up styles from PrettyLittleThing, Nordstrom and more to help you rock the celeb-loved print on every budget.

Your '70s Trends Guide: How to Get Farrah Fawcett Hair, and Halston & The Serpent Style

Lime Floral Mesh Ruched Bodycon Dress

Now you can twin with Lizzo! This PrettyLittleThing dress is the exact style she wore on a recent vacation. The print and sheer fabric will make you feel good as hell!

$38
$24
PrettyLittleThing

Gimaguas Vito Trousers- Retro Green

You can dress these groovy pants up or down thanks to the floral print and tie-waist! 

$107
Lisa Says Gah

Vintage Psychedelic Mesh Top by Limtedstories

Get ready to hit the dance floor with this chic top and a pair of flare jeans.

$37
Etsy

Strawberry Fields Mini Dress

We are loving the playful print on this flowy midi dress! Wear it alone or pair it with a denim jacket for the ultimate weekend brunch look.

$128
Free People

Beach Riot Caylee Crop Tank

Don this psychedelic crop top with the matching pants or a pair of denim for a fun summery look.

$64
Nordstrom
$104 Pants
Nordstrom

Pink Abstract Woven Cross Over Zip Top

This top needs to be in your closet for your next GNO! We're obsessed with the construction on this top and the bold colors that will make any outfit pop.

$35
$23
PrettyLittleThing

Plus Pink Floral Ruched Mesh Beach Flares

These pants are sure to turn heads! The summery hues make them the perfect bottoms for outside gatherings with friends or your next tropical getaway.

$38
$24
PrettyLittleThing

Nanette Lepore Lined Summer Fire Escape Dress by modernarchaeology1

This dress is so fun! We love the retro butterfly print and the silhouette this vintage dress has to offer.

$95
Etsy

Up next: Celebs Are Saying Yes To Frills & Ruffles And So Should You.

