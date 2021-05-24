Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Is Engaged to Javi Gonzalez

From Teen Mom to Mrs.! Briana DeJesus is engaged.

On Monday, May 24, the MTV reality TV star revealed boyfriend Javi Gonzalez popped the question with a dazzling diamond ring. Briana shared a photo of her new bling on Instagram, writing, "Javi asked & I said YES! We are ENGAGED!"

Keep scrolling to see the pic!

The soon-to-be bride also commemorated the occasion with a TikTok video highlighting special memories from throughout their whirlwind romance. "my forever," Briana captioned it.

Just weeks ago, the Teen Mom 2 star opened up about Javi for the first time publicly in an exclusive chat with E! News.

"I'm navigating and I'm trying and I hope he's the one," Briana shared with us. "He's so nice. I've never met a man this sincere and genuine and that respects me so much."

While the mom of two acknowledged just how deeply she cares for Javi, Briana promised to keep their relationship away from MTV cameras as much as possible.