The One Where Friends Lied To Us About Lobsters Mating For Life

Watch : "Friends: The Reunion" Trailer Will Bring You to Tears

It's happening! It's finally happening!

The long-awaited Friends reunion is streaming this Thursday, May 27 on HBO Max. Fans are gearing up by re-watching old episodes, playing the theme song on repeat and rehashing old debates (like, what constitutes a "break", and which season is actually the best?). And, because E! News is always there for you, we're also taking a trip down memory lane.

Remember season two episode 14? You know, the one where Lisa Kudrow's character Phoebe talks to David Schwimmer's character Ross about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston's character Rachel and shares her now-famous lobster theory.

"It's a known fact that lobsters fall in love and mate for life," Phoebe said in "The One With the Prom Video." "You know what? You can actually see old lobster couples walking around their tank, you know, holding claws."

Of course, you know what happens next. Later that episode, Courteney Cox's character Monica plays an old video of her and Rachel getting ready for their senior prom. It's then revealed that Ross was ready to take Rachel to the dance after it appears that she got ditched by her date. But when the late suitor arrives, Ross is left at home alone. After seeing the video, Rachel passionately kisses Ross, leading Phoebe to say "See? He's her lobster!"