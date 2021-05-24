Grab Your Berets, Here's What We Know So Far About Emily In Paris Season 2

...But Camille may complicate things

Can Camille and Emily's friendship survive Gabriel? Well, some stars have hinted that Gabriel won't have to choose between the blonde and the brunette. Lucas Bravo is looking forward to the "few seeds" that were planted in season one. "Like Camille, when she kisses Emily on the mouth, and she's like, ‘I'm not sorry.' And then when they're in bed, and I'm liking the picture, it's all little seeds," Bravo told Cosmopolitan. "Anything could happen between the three of them. I think Darren wants this second season to be really open-minded."

Lily Collins even admitted that she's unsure whether Camille is into Emily as more than just a friend. "There are tons of little moments where you're like, ‘…Does Camille like Emily?' You can't really get a vibe, and I feel like that ambiguity is what keeps Emily intrigued," Collin explained to Vogue U.K. "I think anyone in that position would be like, you're my friend, but now I have this romantic connection [with Gabriel], and I don't want to hurt you, but…oh my God! So, you know what, it's really confusing. I feel like the next season will only create more love triangle drama, although maybe Emily will have a little bit of a stronger handle on the situation…or maybe not."