Why Emily Blunt Doesn't Want Her Kids to Know Mom and Dad John Krasinski Are Famous

Don't use this f-word in Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's house!
While many pop culture fans know the pair as two famous Hollywood actors, both parents are trying their best to keep their fame on the down-low around their daughters Hazel, 7, and Violet, 4.
In a new interview with the Sunday Times, Emily reflected on a recent day where her eldest child posed an interesting question.
"Hazel came home the other day and we were in the kitchen and she goes, ‘Are you famous?'" Emily recalled to the publication. "And I'd never heard her…we've never said that word in our house. We don't talk about it."
"Someone at school had clearly said it," the 38-year-old actress continued. "I was like, ‘Um…not really, I don't think I am. Did someone say that to you, Haze?' She said, ‘Yeah,' but then she wouldn't divulge much more, you know, but it's weird. It's weird."
While Emily has her fair share of mature roles like her upcoming series The English, the proud mom has appeared in family-friendly flicks like Mary Poppins Returns and Gnomeo & Juliet.
But according to the actress, there isn't a reason for her kids to know her status in Hollywood.
"I don't want my kids to feel any more important or special or that there's a glare on them any more than other kids," she explained. "If they can remain oblivious for the longest time, I'd be thrilled. They don't even want to see what I do."
The Golden Globe winner continued, "They don't even like it when I put on make-up. They don't like any of it! They just want me to be their mummy."
And as the proud mom prepares to celebrate the release of A Quiet Place II, a film directed by her husband, some fans may notice a few child actors in the thrilling movie. Would there ever be a chance to see John and Emily's kids on the big screen? Not so fast!
"God no—no!" she proclaimed. "Please God keep them off the stage."