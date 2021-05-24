Royal FamilyBillboard Music AwardsBotchedE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Season 6 Trailer Teases "Rumors" About Wendy Osefo's Husband

Meet RHOP's newest Housewife Mia Thornton in explosive first look trailer that previews tons of drama.

"One thing you learn about living in Potomac: it's a town of smoke and mirrors. You never know who you can trust."

Those are the ominous words spoken by Wendy Osefo at the very beginning of The Real Housewives of Potomac's just-released season six trailer. The first look teases tons of drama, most notably gossip about Wendy's husband Eddie.

"Are you happy? Are you fulfilled?" Wendy asks Eddie in the clip before he responds, "No!"

Later, Gizelle Bryant asks Ashley Darby, "So when are we gonna talk about the Eddie rumors?" "What Eddie rumors?" Ashley replies.

Later, Wendy confronts Gizelle during a tense conversation, "What you're not going to do is you're not going to play with my husband's name. I see you for everything everybody ever said that you were."

After Gizelle responds, "I don't give a s--t," Wendy explodes, "F--k these motherf--king cameras!"

Meanwhile, fans are introduced to RHOP's newest Housewife Mia Thornton, who is seen throwing salad at Candiace Dillard during a dramatic fight scene.

"Mia is a boss," Karen Huger says. "She's a breathe of fresh air."

Despite Mia's now extravagant lifestyle, she reveals in the trailer, "I was in the foster care system."

Meanwhile, Huger grabs husband Ray's phone and reacts, "Who is that? 'Good morning, Handsome.' I'll find her ass!"

As for Robyn Dixon, she admits to being "unmotivated lately" before Gizelle tells her, "You cannot have your fine husband telling you you unattractive."

And Gizelle's relationship with ex-husband Jamal isn't free from drama. "Honey, you got dragged then you let him back in," Karen tell's Gizelle. "And he dragged you again..."

Check out the explosive season six trailer for yourself! And scroll down to see the season six cast photos and to learn more about the drama ahead this season.

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres July 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past season on Peacock any time.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Bravo
Wendy Osefo

Dr. Wendy Osefo has a new attitude and is making some massive changes to her life to go along with it as she ventures into new territories in work, fashion, and even her friendships. She is finally living her truth and is ready to show the ladies the other side of Dr. Wendy.

Sophy Holland/Bravo
Mia Thornton

Mia Thornton is an entrepreneur and a certified "boss." She is living life like it's golden with her multiple businesses while being a mother of three and wife to her successful husband, who is 32 years her senior. Mia has not always lived on Easy Street, but she is ready to let it all hang out with the ladies of Potomac.

Bravo
Robyn Dixon

Robyn Dixon has waited a long time for that ring, but between building a house, a business, and possibly a wedding, she is overwhelmed and finding it challenging to be motivated to do much else. And it's causing trouble in paradise with her fiancé, Juan.

Bravo
Karen Huger

Karen Huger's marriage institution is 25 years strong, and she is ready to celebrate the momentous occasion in a big way—but a pandemic and Ray could both put a damper on her caviar dreams.

Bravo
Gizelle Bryant

While Gizelle Bryant's west wing dreams finally come true, the wings of love start to unravel with her ex-husband, Jamal, and she tries to focus on building a happy home with her children.

Bravo
Candiace Dillard

Candiace Dillard-Bassett is going after her dreams with a vengeance: she's back in school for her master's degree, working on her album, and pursuing acting. Her husband, Chris, has stepped in as her "husbanger" to help her keep it together—but things get tricky when Chris struggles to separate work from wife.

Bravo
Ashley Darby

Ashley Darby is expanding her family with Baby Darby 2.0. She is happier than she has ever been, but fear of the postpartum depression and relationship issues with Michael that she fought hard to overcome after giving birth to Dean threaten her joy.

