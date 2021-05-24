Here's Your First Look at Kim Kardashian on the Property Brothers' Celebrity IOU

It's a Property Brothers and Keeping Up With the Kardashians crossover!
Twin renovators Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott kick off the return of Celebrity IOU with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner giving back to a special family friend. The HGTV season premiere, airing June 21, focuses on the Kardashian-Jenner family building a "resort-style oasis" for Kris' best friend Lisa who recently lost both her husband and mom, according to a press statement. And yes, expect to see Kim K. use power tools!
"Drew and I continue to be humbled by how many of these huge celebrities entrust us to be a part of their personal acts of kindness," Jonathan said. "They can't wait to roll up their sleeves and make these new spaces a reality as quickly as possible. The projects—and the fun—just keep getting bigger."
Fans can also look forward to seeing celebrities like Kevin Hart, Gwyneth Paltrow, Darren Criss, Ali Wong and LeAnn Rimes gift loved ones renovations this season.
In the first sneak peek at the episode, Kim and Kris are all smiles as renovation recipient Lisa's jaw drops at seeing her new home.
Other design transformations this season include converting a detached garage into an in-law suite with a private deck, plus building a "man cave" with an updated living room. Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy and Viola Davis have previously appeared on the series.
"Each new story of thanks and appreciation makes such a huge impression on us," Drew explained. "That's the magic of Celebrity IOU. We all want to give back to the people we love and seeing others do just that brings out all the good emotions."
Celebrity IOU premieres Monday, June 21 at 9 p.m. on HGTV. All episodes will be available to stream on Discovery+.