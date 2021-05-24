Billboard Music Awards

The Complete List of Winners
Inside Drake's Star-Studded 2021 Billboard Music Awards After-Party

After the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Drake celebrated his Artist of the Decade honor in style with a grand after-party in a football stadium. Read on for more details from inside the event.

After the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, it was time for Champagne Papi to pop champagne—and he certainly did. 

On Sunday, May 23, Drake was presented with the prestigious Artist of the Decade award celebrating the last ten years of his chart-topping music. With his new title, the 34-year-old rapper headed for a night out on the town. According to a source, he first dined at Los Angeles celebrity hot spot The Nice Guy before making his way to SoFi Stadium, the setting for his lavish after-party. 

"He rented the entire stadium for the night," the source said. "The stadium has a gigantic banner with his name and 'Artist of the Decade.'"

In addition to a star-studded guest list—Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Doja Cat, The Weeknd and SZA were all expected to be in attendance—the stadium was ready for a major celebration in Drake's honor.

"There are huge champagne towers and several bars set up throughout the stadium," the source described. "Drake also has cute album books featuring his favorite moments through his career set up around the stadium."

And, as evidenced by a video the "Toosie Slide" performer shared on his Instagram Story, the night was not complete without pyrotechnics. 

Needless to say, it appears it was the making of an unforgettable night for the longtime artist. With his son Adonis by his side, Drake embraced his moment as he accepted the coveted award—a major career milestone he dedicated to his only child. 

"I've spent an incalculable amount of hours trying to analyze all the things I did wrong," he said, noting his tendency to "rarely celebrate anything."

"But tonight, for once," he continued, "I'm sure as hell we did something right."

