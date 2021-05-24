Chrishell Stause Claps Back at Comment Claiming She Didn't Send Christine Quinn a Baby Gift

Chrishell Stause is so over "random" accusations about her life. Which is why, after reading a comment about her relationship with Selling Sunset co-star Christine Quinn, she took to her Instagram to set the record straight.
As fans of the Netflix series may know, Chrishell and Christine have had a tense relationship for years, both on and off camera. They were even nominated for Best Fight at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. And after Chrishell recently posted a photo from a dinner with her co-workers, including Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae Young, Maya Vander, Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim, one fan decided to call out the group.
"I can't believe none of you guys took pictures with Christine at the MTV awards," the comment began, "then don't even send her flowers or anything for her baby?"
While Christine, who welcomed a son on May 15, walked solo on the award show red carpet, there's a reason for that, Chrishell explained. "She came late and I did send a gift," she replied. "You need to calm down on people's lives if you are just guessing random things. Jeeze."
This update on Chrishell and Christine's relationship comes just one week after the duo spoke to E! News, separately, about their feud.
"We don't really talk that much," Christine shared. "We're, as she would say, we coexist. We coexist in the office. But I have amazing new friends, new cast members on the show, so I'm excited to work with them and film with them."
As Chrishell put it, "We are colleagues." The actress also told E! News of their relationship, "You know, we're trying to keep it professional."
And how did they feel about their feud receiving a nod at the award show? "How ironic," Christine said. "I never thought I'd be rewarded for being a bitch but I'm excited, I'm honored, I'm happy to be here."
Chrishell also noted, "It's an honor I never expected. I can truly say that. But I'm honored, I think it's fun."