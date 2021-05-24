See Gwen Stefani Dress Up as Blake Shelton While Cleaning Out His Closet

Watch : Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Relationship Timeline

Perhaps the old theory about partners starting to look alike is truer than we realized.

Gwen Stefani took fans along on her journey to clean out fiancé Blake Shelton's closet on Sunday, May 23. On her Instagram Story, the 51-year-old "The Sweet Escape" performer shared two posts of herself channeling the country singer's vibes by wearing one of his shirts that she apparently has decided will no longer belong to him.

"Cleaning out @blakeshelton closet [heart emoji]," she captioned a shot of herself adorned in one of his trademark-flannel shirts. This particular one happened to be blue and orange.

Evidently, after dressing up as her longtime significant other, she decided she liked what she saw and was ready to incorporate the garment into her regular repertoire. Sure enough, she shared a follow-up video to let her fans know that Blake's days in that shirt were over.

"We're for sure keeping this shirt," she told the camera with a smile.