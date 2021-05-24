Jonas Brothers Just Sold Us on Their Tour Thanks to 2021 Billboard Music Awards Performance

It's not over until the Jonas Brothers sing!
After a night of epic performances from Pink, The Weeknd and other award-winning artists, some wondered if host Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas could keep the party going until the very end.
Spoiler alert: The boy band did that and so much more at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
The Jonas Brothers performed a medley of hits for fans outside the Microsoft Theater including their latest collaboration with Marshmello titled "Leave Before You Love Me."
In addition to old favorites, the guys also shared a special song for the upcoming Summer Olympics on NBC titled "Remember This."
"[It's] our first time ever performing it and really the first time we're performing live in front of a crowd in in a year and half," Nick teased to E! News' Tanya Rad on Live From the Red Carpet. "It's going to be a big part of NBC's broadcast of the Olympics."
He added, "We're actually teaming up with [NBC] to do an Olympic dream show where we compete in track and field, gymnastics and some other Olympic sports."
It's about to be a summer to remember for the Jonas Brothers who are also hitting the road for a brand-new tour with special guest Kelsea Ballerini and Jordan McGraw.
The Remember This tour, which promises to feature old and new hits, kicks off August 20 in Las Vegas. Find out when they are going to your neighborhood here.
