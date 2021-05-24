Revisit Pink's Most Heartwarming Family Moments After Daughter Willow's Billboard Music Awards Debut

Watch : Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs

It's a great time to look back at Pink's "Family Portrait."

There's no denying the superstar stole the show at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. For one, the "Raise Your Glass" singer adorably walked the red carpet with her kids, Willow Sage Hart, 9, and Jameson Moon Hart, 4, who she shares with her husband, Carey Hart.

During the ceremony, Pink continued to leave fans in awe as she graced the stage to perform some of her biggest hits, including "So What," "Who Knew," "Just Like a Pill" and "Just Give Me a Reason."

What's more? The 41-year-old star was joined by her daughter, in which they both performed a series of acrobatic stunts to their song, "Cover Me In Sunshine."

The award-winning singer previously teased her 8-minute set, telling E! News, "The first part of the performance will possibly be my favorite thing I've ever done."