All the Details on Tanya Rad's Dazzling Mermaid Gown at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Green with envy!
Tanya Rad made a fabulous style statement at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Hosting E!'s Live From the Red Carpet on Sunday, May 23, the television personality wowed the crowd with her dazzling mermaid-inspired gown.
The E! host brought the glitz and glamour to the red carpet wearing a design by Nicole by NF, which featured fun fringe details in a holographic green and blue hue. She completed her look with YSL platform heels, colorful drop earrings and vibrant blue eyeliner.
The star's stylist, Bryanne Lynn Compas, was the mastermind behind the statement-making ensemble. And luckily, the celebrity stylist is spilling the tea on Tanya's Billboard Music Awards attire.
"Tanya and I love to create a unique look for each award show," Bryanne exclusively shares with E! News. "We really wanted something bright and funky. When Tanya tried on the Nicole by NF dress we knew it was the perfect look! The YSL blue shoes, and green and blue jewelry by Anabela Chan & Le Vian brought the whole look to life!"
Tanya's glam team also consisted of makeup artist Liz Castellanos and hairstylist Traci Garrett.
The media presenter kept the mermaid vibe going as she rocked a wavy hairstyle that was parted in the center. She opted for nude lipstick and minimal face products to put the spotlight on her electric eye makeup, which included a shimmery bronze hue in the center of her lids, bold blue eyeliner and dramatic false lashes.
Ahead of the event, Tanya showed off her eye-catching look, while also getting pumped for the ceremony.
"How do I stand still when I'm about to see the @jonasbrothers talk to @pink & dance all night long sans pants...," she wrote on Instagram. "Hiiii @bbmas let's gooo baby."
Of course, the host's style moment isn't the only one worth noting because music's biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out in fierce outfits at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Get lost in the fashion here.
And for more updates on the star-studded event, E! News has you covered. Click here to get the scoop on every winner, OMG moments and more from the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
