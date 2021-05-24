BTS' Billboard Music Awards Performance Will Make You Melt Like "Butter"

Watch : BTS: Making New Song "Butter" and Beyond

BTS gave an unforgettable performance at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The group showed off their trademark dance moves and flawless vocals with "Butter" on Sunday, May 23, during the ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by Nick Jonas. Footage of the performance can be seen in the below tweet.

This was a huge night for BTS, who won four awards, including Top Selling Song for "Dynamite."

"Butter" is the widely popular group's latest single, released on Friday, May 21. Sunday's highly anticipated BTS appearance featured members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Among the event's other highlights include Pink receiving the Icon Award, Trae tha Truth being honored with the Change Maker Award and Drake landing the Artist of the Decade Award.

Ahead of the awards ceremony, songwriter David Stewart spoke exclusively to E! News about the experience of co-writing BTS' first entirely English-language single, "Dynamite."

"Because they're such an animated fun, almost like happy-go-lucky group, they brought this animation to it," David told E! News. "That's what the song needed, because all the lyrics were fun. You know, sing song, ping pong, King Kong. You can't take yourself too seriously to sing those lyrics."