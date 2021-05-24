Katy Perry Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation for American Idol Finale

American Idol already has a major winner ahead of its season finale.
On Sunday, May 23, just as the ABC singing-competition series was kicking off its three-hour episode to crown its new champion, footage of Katy Perry's latest sensational look was shared to Instagram by her hair stylist, Jesus Guerrero.
The video shows the American Idol judge wearing an eye-catching sequined outfit and flashing a huge smile before quickly switching to a scary face, just for fun.
"Black hair for American idol finale," Jesus captioned the post.
A short time later, the 36-year-old "Teenage Dream" singer shared a carousel of footage and pics to her Instagram that displayed the lovely locks.
"MEGA RED ALERT," Katy captioned the pics, the first of which showed her posing beside a dumpster outside of the show's set. "TONIGHT'S #AMERICANIDOL FINALE IS NOT DUMPSTER FIRE! YOUR FAVS ARE NOT SAFE! VOTE ONLINE, VIA TEXT, OR ON THE APP."
Earlier that day, she tweeted about her excitement for the finale by writing, "#AmericanIdol finale is tonight! Guess who I'm singing with in the comments [downward-pointing emoji] I'll give you a hint - he may look like Ryan Phillippe."
Katy has become known for her dramatic transformations throughout her career, including some notable ones this season. Indeed, she showed up for Disney Night earlier this month dressed as Tinkerbell, complete with platinum hair, pointy ears and bleached eyebrows.
"TINK fast," Katy captioned one of her posts showing herself as Peter Pan's pal. "Halfway through the top 10 at #AmericanIdol."
Among the aspects of the star's appearance that have been the subject of attention this season is her legs. On May 9, she posted footage of fellow judge Luke Bryan playfully giving her a hard time about her apparent leg hair.
"I know you're a mom and everything, but we gotta do something about this leg hair," the country singer told Katy with a smile for her Instagram Story post.
"No, I don't got time!" Katy replied with gusto, referencing her busy schedule with young daughter Daisy Dove. "I'd rather cuddle with my daughter!"
Watch the American Idol finale Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.