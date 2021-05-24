Justin Bieber Debuts New Look After Shaving Off Controversial Dreadlocks

Hold on: Justin Bieber has a new 'do.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on May 23 to post a picture of his freshly shaved head. The "Sorry" star debuted the shorter style in a sweet snapshot of himself sitting next to his wife Hailey Bieber and captioned the image, "Happy Sunday." The model appeared to be a fan of his new look as she left a smiley face emoji in the comments section. She wasn't the only one to react to the hair transformation, either.

"SHAAAAAAAVED BRUH," wrote OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder. Added Tyler Cole, "Shaved head szn."

This isn't the first time the Biebs has shaved his head. He also did so in 2018 after sporting longer locks. In fact, he's undergone several hair transformations over the course of his career, from the famous swoop to slicked back styles.

The change appears to be a recent one as Justin was just spotted with dreadlocks at the launch party for Kendall Jenner's 818 tequila on May 21. He faced accusations of cultural appropriation after he posted a picture of himself with dreadlocks back in April.