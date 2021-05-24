Billboard Music Awards

The Complete List of Winners
Royal FamilyBillboard Music AwardsBotchedE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

How Doja Cat, Nick Jonas, SZA and More Stars Got Red Carpet Ready for 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Before the 2021 Billboard Music Awards kicked off live, your favorite stars and their glam squads offered a preview into how they got so glamorous for the red carpet.

By Mike Vulpo May 24, 2021 12:43 AMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesBillboard Music Awards
Watch: 2021 Billboard Music Awards: By the Numbers

Ready or not, here comes showtime!

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are here and your favorite artists from various genres are looking their best for the star-studded award show. After admiring all of the red carpet looks, you may be curious to know how your favorite celebs looked so good on Sunday, May 23. Fortunately, we got some scoop!

Before performing with SZA, Doja Cat got ready with help from celebrity hairstylist Jared Henderson. "Our theme of the night was 'Afrocentric Futurism'" he explained to E! News after using Joico products. "I wanted to incorporate braided elements in our hairstyles tonight while also pulling the hair out of her face so that the outfits really shined for the evening."

As for host Nick Jonas, celebrity groomer Marissa Machado got him ready for the three-hour event with Tom Ford Beauty. "Such an honor calls for a timeless look and I relied on my favorites from Tom Ford to achieve his cool look," she explained to E! News. "I used the Translucent Finishing Powder to reduce on-camera shine. This powder melts right into the skin leaving a natural finish."

photos
Billboard Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

And when it comes to SZA's fabulous night out, the singer worked with her longtime glam squad member Deanna Paley for the evening out.

"SZA's dress was striking and I wanted to bring out her features and keep it classic," the makeup artist told E! News after using Charlotte Tilbury products. "I love Charlotte Tilbury because the makeup is iconic and a perfect fit to help me achieve this subtle classic look."

We're just getting started! See more behind-the-scenes photos and secret details about your favorite star's looks below

Joico
Doja Cat

"I achieved tonight's looks primarily with the use of my go-to Joico hairsprays and oils to keep the hair in place all night while also producing maximum shine and gloss under all of the lights!" celebrity hairstylist Jared Henderson shared with E! News. 

Instagram
Tanya Rad

Celebrity stylist Bryanne Lynn Compas helped create the Live From the Red Carpet host's look including a Nicole + Felicia dress and YSL shoes. 

Instagram
Pink

Before receiving the Icon Award, the music superstar posed for a family photo before traveling to the Microsoft Theater. 

Instagram
Saweetie

"Her look was playful and full of color and we wanted the makeup to compliment that," makeup artist Deanna Paley told E! News after using Pat McGrath products. "I absolutely love the new Divine Blush collection, there is a perfect shade for every occasion."

 

Instagram
Sza

Before the show began, celebrity makeup artist Deanna Paley shared her favorite Charlotte Tilbury product for the singer. "I love the Magic Cream moisturizer," she told E! News. "It really hydrates the skin and is a great base for makeup application." 

Instagram
Nick Jonas

Before serving as host for the BBMAs, the Jonas Brothers member headed to rehearsal where groomer Marissa Machado and stylist Avo Yermagyan got him red carpet ready. 

Instagram
Tanya Rad

Who helped create this mermaid dream look? Credit goes to makeup artist Liz Castellanos and hairstylist Traci Garrett

Instagram
Joe Jonas

Before joining his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas onstage for a special performance, the singer enjoys a run near Fryman Canyon in Los Angeles. 

Instagram
Kelsea Ballerini

What do you drink before a major award show? A shot of ginger, obviously! 

Instagram
Henry Goulding

With help from celebrity groomer Melissa Dezarte, the actor is ready to rock the red carpet in his Dior suit. 

 

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles as She and Ben Affleck Reunite in Miami

2

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Stun on the Red Carpet at the BBMAs

3

Jena Frumes Responds to Critics After Welcoming Baby With Jason Derulo

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family) 

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Is All Smiles as She and Ben Affleck Reunite in Miami

2

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Stun on the Red Carpet at the BBMAs

3

Jena Frumes Responds to Critics After Welcoming Baby With Jason Derulo

4

Pink and Daughter Willow Perform Stunning Acrobatic Stunts at BBMAs

5
Update!

Remembering the Insanity of the Menendez Brothers Murder Case