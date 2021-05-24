Bad Bunny Reacts to Fans Thirsting Over His Sold Out Tour Dates at the Billboard Music Awards

It's showtime, baby!
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards kicked off on a high note on Sunday, May 23 with a fabulous red carpet and an even more incredible lineup of celebrity attendees. Of course, Nick Jonas, who is hosting the ceremony for the first time ever, is making it all the more memorable.
Along with the Jonas Brothers member's hosting duties, music's biggest and brightest stars made sure to put on a show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. But before the ceremony started off, Bad Bunny closed out the red carpet with an unforgettable interview with E!'s Tanya Rad.
The host revealed she's a huge fan of his music even though she doesn't know "what I'm saying." But as the Puerto Rican superstar noted, that's the beauty of his work.
"Music is a universal language," he shared. "A lot of people don't know what I say in the song, but they love it. That's special. I'm so happy I'm here."
The singer's music is so beloved that when he announced the upcoming tour of his latest album, El Último Tour Del Mundo, it sent fans into a frenzy. In fact, he's well aware of it, too.
"The system crashed," he pointed out, adding, "I think people are crazy for the show. And we were really busy during the pandemic, [so] we have a lot of music to perform. People want to see me and other artists."
Television host Rocsi Diaz wasn't afraid to admit she was one of the fans trying to snag a coveted ticket.
"Can you hook me and Naz [Perez] up? I need some tickets papa," the host asked, to which the Latin superstar replied, "I got you."
Ahead of the event, Bad Bunny was already stealing the show. Case in point? The "Booker T" singer is going home a winner, as he's won awards for Top Latin Male Artist, Top Latin Album for YHLQMDLG (he was nominated three times in this category!) and Top Latin Song for "Dákiti" with Jhay Cortez.
He is still up in the running for Top Latin Artist. The ceremony just started, so only time will tell if Bad Bunny earns another trophy.
