Billboard Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

2021 Billboard Music Awards: By the Numbers

It's sure been a headbangin' year for music, and at tonight's Billboard Music Awards fans can expect to celebrate the artists responsible for those bops.

Before show time, The Weeknd swept the first round of winners announcements with seven awards, followed by late rapper Pop Smoke with four and Bad Bunny with three.

Viewers should also prepare for some killer performances from Alicia Keys, Pink and Duran Duran. We're already getting our karaoke mics ready to provide backup.

What's more, there will be new music too! DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos will premiere their single "We Going Crazy" and K-pop sensation BTS will perform the world television debut of their English-language track, "Butter." Dare we say it's going to be dynamite.

Awesome performances and new releases—could we possibly ask for any more? Well yes, actually, because if this ceremony is anything like year's prior, we can also expect celebrities to rock ('n roll) the red carpet.