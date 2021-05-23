Alex Rodriguez Says He's Entering a "New Beginning" as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunite in Miami

Watch : Alex Rodriguez Avoids Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Question

Alex Rodriguez's new era starts now.

The former MLB player is ready to move on and start his next chapter, which comes a little over a month after he and Jennifer Lopez decided to end their engagement. On Sunday, May 23, the 45-year-old star took to Instagram Stories to share an update with his fans.

"I am about to step into a new beginning in my life," he began his caption. "Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually."

He concluded, "I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."

The timing of A-Rod's post couldn't have been more interesting. Just hours after his Instagram Story, news broke that J.Lo enjoyed another reunion with Ben Affleck, but this time they were spotted in Miami. The Hollywood stars, who were engaged in the early aughts, were photographed at a private residence, where she owns property.