Prince William Charms Elderly Resident of Assisted Living Facility in Heart-Tugging Video

Watch : Prince William Shows off Vaccine...and MUSCLES?

Prince William is quite the charmer.

The Duke of Cambridge made an unforgettable appearance at the Queen's Bay Lodge—a residential care facility for the elderly—in Edinburgh, Scotland. Prince William took to Instagram on Sunday, May 23 to share behind-the-scenes footage of his recent visit, which included a heartwarming interaction with some of the residents.

"Could you stop flirting with my residents?" a woman jokingly asked the 38-year-old royal in one video clip.

"I'm trying not to," he responded, sweetly adding, "I'm not sure who's flirting more."

The British royal offered further insight into his visit on Instagram, writing, "It was great to join Betty and the residents of Queens Bay Lodge for ice cream and a chat—the care home is operated by CrossReach, which supports over 10,000 people in Scotland living in challenging situations."

Prince William also shared details about his Scotland trip, where he'll be for a week after recently being appointed the Lord High Commissioner of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.