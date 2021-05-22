Natti Natasha Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Fiancé Raphy Pina

Natti Natasha kicked off her weekend on a high note!
The "Ram Pam Pam" singer welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez, with her fiancé and music manager Raphy Pina on Saturday, May 22.
"Llena de VIDA!!!! Ya pronto nos veremos," the Pina Records owner shared on Instagram, which translates to, "Full of life...We will see each other soon."
Natti also celebrated the arrival of her daughter on Instagram, simply captioning her post, "Vida."
Moreover, the 34-year-old star's rep shared more details about the little one with a sweet message.
"Natti Natasha and Raphy Pina, announce the birth of their first daughter," a statement read on Instagram. "Born in the South Miami hospital in Miami, their daughter is in perfect health and her parents are ecstatic and grateful for her long-awaited arrival. They are also thankful for all the kindness and affection they have received throughout the entire process."
"Natti's miracle of life, Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez, was born this morning on May 22, 2021, weighing in at 6.8 pounds and measuring 20 inches," her rep added. "The natural birth was assisted by Xiomara Martínez and Sureen Chi."
It was just three months ago the "Sin Pijama" singer announced her pregnancy in a special way. Back in February, Natti debuted her baby bump while performing at the 2021 Premio Lo Nuestro.
Natti took to the stage with Prince Royce as they sang their hit song, "Antes Que Salga El Sol." During their performance, the Dominican star lit up the room in a dazzling white outfit that showed off her growing belly.
That same night, People en Espanol published an interview with the musician, where she opened up about her pregnancy.
"I spoke with my partner Rafael [and told him]: 'The years continue to pass, I know that work is very important...but right now the [biological] clock does not stop,'" she recalled.
The singer explained that because of a prior surgery, which required the removal of a fallopian tube, she underwent IVF treatment. At first, Natti believed the treatment didn't work. She expressed that she felt "like a total failure as a woman."
However, she would later find out that she was, in fact, expecting.
"We are super happy. I am going to be a mother," she gushed to People. "I have never been in such a good mood in my life."
The Latin superstar shared words of encouragement to anyone who has faced similar experiences as herself.
"To women who go through a situation like this [I want to tell them] that they should not limit themselves to anything because of anyone's opinion or someone else's mental limit," she said. "In this life everything is possible."