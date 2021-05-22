Constance Wu Shares Rare Update About Her 9-Month-Old Baby

Watch : Why Constance Wu Almost Wasn't in "Crazy Rich Asians"

Constance Wu just shared some surprising details about her new baby girl.

The Hustlers star, who gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend Ryan Kattner last summer, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new TV series Solos. However, the conversation quickly turned to Constance's little one—and her "blue butt."

"She's the best," Constance explained. "She's the best! She has a full head of hair, and a blue butt."

When Jimmy inquired about the latter, the Fresh Off the Boat alum clarified. "There's a thing, I had never heard of it before. It's called a 'Mongolian spot.' Apparently, it happens in a lot of Asian babies, and my boyfriend and I are both Asian. It's where your butt is blue for the first two years of your life, and then it just goes away."

The talk show host joked that he wasn't sure if Constance was doing a bit or not, until a member of his audience confirmed that they had, in fact, had the same thing happen to their butt.