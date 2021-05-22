Model Hunter McGrady Celebrates Brother’s Graduation 2 Weeks After His Death

Model Hunter McGrady is celebrating her late brother Tynan McGrady on what would have been his college graduation.

The Model Citizen podcast host, who fights for body acceptance in the fashion world and beyond, took to Instagram on May 22 to share the emotional message alongside a photo of herself, Tynan and their sister Michaela McGrady.

"Today is a big day," Hunter began the post. "It is my brother Tynan's graduation day. Although he is not here to experience it on Earth, we as a family are still celebrating and jumping for joy for him. He will graduate with a computer engineering degree from San Francisco State University."

In addition to the photo of the siblings, Hunter shared a video of what was Tynan's final project in college: a mechanism that can detect when someone is approaching a door handle, and sanitize it. The project was inspired by the coronavirus pandemic. In a third slide, she shared a touching tribute from Tynan's professor, Hamid Mahmoodi, who Hunter said wanted to get Tynan military funding for his innovative idea.