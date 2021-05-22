YouTube Star Colleen Ballinger Pregnant With Twins After Miscarriage

Watch : YouTuber Colleen Ballinger Apologizes for Racist Remarks

Colleen Ballinger has two little ones on the way.

The YouTube personality, who created her theater-obsessed alter-ego Miranda Sings in 2008 and later played her in the 2016 Netflix series Haters Back Off!, took to her YouTube channel on May 21 to announce that she is pregnant with twins. The news comes several months after she shared with fans that she had a miscarriage earlier this year.

The discovery, Colleen told fans, came after she woke up to unexpected bleeding—which was one of the signs of her miscarriage. "It really freaked me out and I was confident that it was happening again," the content creator explained.

Colleen, who shares her son Flynn, 2, with her husband Eric Stocklin, said she learned she was expecting twins at the doctor's appointment to address the issue.

"It was such whiplash of the emotions in the brain. I can't even explain to you how crazy that experience was," she said. "I don't think I heard a word she said after she said I was having twins."