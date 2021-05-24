This Boob Tape Actually Works on Bigger Cup Sizes

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
So many women with larger chests wish they had access to the same products that work for others. First, there's the hurdle of many bras not being available in the right size. But, even when they are, they might not get the job done or they feel uncomfortable or they're just not as cute as what all your friends get to wear. And then there are the other boob products, that sound like a great idea in theory, but they just don't work... or they don't accommodate your cup size. You know what I'm talking about, right? I'm referencing the cutlets, body tape, and other stick-on items I've tried on throughout the years with zero success. I've done this, just hanging around the house, afraid to test drive them in public just in case something goes embarrassingly wrong.
I just want to look and feel my best....but, unfortunately, it's not always that simple. Most women with a larger chest know the struggle of trying on one outfit with every single bra they own, trying to figure out what's gonna work... and then trying on another outfit because the first option didn't pan out. And, then, of course, there's that fantasy of wearing a backless dress without a bra and truly feeling at ease. Well, I have news for you. That's a fantasy no more. I finally found a boob tape that actually works on larger cup sizes, BrasyBra. And it comes in a variety of skin tones.
Brassybra is the comfortable way to lift your boobs to rock backless tops, off-the-shoulder looks, low-cut dresses, and more without the frustrations that come with a typical bra. The product is sweat-resistant, so don't worry about slippage if you hit the dance floor. It's breathable and stretches as you move, without sliding out of place. You can even wear it underneath a bathing suit that lacks support (and actually hit the pool with zero worries).
Brassybra 3-Pack Adhesive Bra
Each Brassybra set includes 3 one-time use bra sets, 3 pairs of nipple covers, a test strip, and detailed application instructions to ease any worries you may have. It's available for cups A-B, C-D, and DD-DDDD (European G) in five different colors. And if you're wearing a complicated outfit, just cut the tape to conform to your look before you put it on. Keep on scrolling to see why other customers love Brassybra just as much as I do.
If my word isn't enough to convince you to give Brassybra a shot, check out these reviews from other customers:
"I am sitting here crying right now bc I can't believe how lifted my boobs look. I have tried so many tapes and NOTHING compares to the brassy bra. I have lost a lot of weight which has left me with saggier boobs. I am finally feeling like I can wear that backless dress or that spaghetti strap shirt. Thank you so much. My life is changed please never stop making these bras!!!"
"Bought this as a gift and never heard the end of how amazing it was and what a difference it made not having the pain of removing it and how well it deals with sweat and movement! Now its the only thing they will use under fancy dresses. Highly recommended."
"Used BrassyBra for my birthday blazer dress and babyyyyyy let me just say they had these boobies lifted exactly where they belong!!!!"
