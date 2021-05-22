How the Music Industry Took a Stand Against Morgan Wallen—and What Comes Next

Watch : Morgan Wallen's N-Word Fallout

A six-time finalist at the upcoming 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Morgan Wallen is one of the most-nominated country stars of the night. He also isn't welcome inside the building.

The decision from dick clark productions to ban the singer from the event, which will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23 on NBC, sent shockwaves through the music industry, as it quite possibly marked the first time in the show's 30 year history that it had so thoroughly distanced itself from one of its nominees.

"With our content reaching millions of viewers, dcp and MRC have the privilege and responsibility to effect change by creating a more inclusive dialogue in our productions and across the industry," a statement from the production company released in late April read. "Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting. As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting). It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work. We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows."