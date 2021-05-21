These Reactions to Olivia Rodrigo's New Album Are Anything But Sour

With SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo is experiencing the sweet smell of success.
The Disney+ actress dropped her debut album SOUR on Friday, May 21, after her first-ever single "drivers license" topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for eight weeks earlier this year.
Following the song's triumphant test drive, fans are just as obsessed with Olivia's entire pop punk-inspired album. It's clear, at just 18 years old, she's already earned her spot in history along with fellow Disney stars-turned-singers Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez.
As one user tweeted, "olivia's here to stay she's the IT girl and if you don't like that you gots to go."
With lyrics like, "And I'm so sick of seventeen / Where's my f--kin' teenage dream?" listeners can't help but reflect on their own angsty teenage days. Culture critic Ella Dawson wrote, "Olivia Rodrigo said I am 18 years old and I will ruin every man who has wronged me."
Playing off Olivia's identity as a self-described "spicy Pisces," another fan noted, "olivia rodrigo's whole album sour is your friendly reminder to never hurt a pisces' feelings."
Comedy writer Chelsea Davison chimed in, "Taylor Swift cried so Olivia Rodrigo could sob." It appears to be true, considering Olivia's song "1 step forward, 3 steps back" reportedly interpolates Taylor's "New Year's Day," giving the Grammy winner writing credits on the new track.
And much like with Taylor's songwriting, fans were sucked in to speculation about the identity of the heartbreaker that inspired SOUR's hardest-hitting ballads, with many guessing it was her High School Musical series co-star Joshua Bassett. "joshua bassett may need to go into the witness protection program i fear," read one viral tweet. Another apparent Swiftie noted, "joshua bassett texting john mayer rn asking what he's supposed to do in this situation."
But who better to weigh in on the smash Gen Z album than the verified Twilight account? @Twilight entered the chat, tweeting, "congrats on your new album @Olivia_Rodrigo, still waiting for you to release the twilight song tho [blue heart]."
See some of the sweetest reactions to her music below.
SOUR is available to stream wherever you get your music.