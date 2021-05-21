Why Lil Nas X Just Promised to Never Mention Nicki Minaj in His Music Again

Watch : Why Lil Nas X Is the King of Clapbacks

Lil Nas X has a message for the Barbz after mentioning Nicki Minaj in his latest song.



The 22-year-old star dropped his latest single, "Sun Goes Down," on May 21 and in the track, he made a reference to being a huge fan of Nicki's in his younger years. The video that accompanied the single involved a plot centered around the musician's days in high school.



"And nobody knows it when you're silent, I'd be by the phone," he sang. "Stanning Nicki mornin' into dawn, only place I felt I belonged."



Well, after backlash from some of the Barbz arose on social media, the "Call Me By Your Name" star took to Twitter on Friday, May 21 to promise he will never name-drop when it comes to the Queen rapper ever again.



"To the barbz who feel I'm using Nicki's name for attention," he tweeted. "The song I released last night was recorded last year. And it's about my life, which six of those years were dedicated to Nicki. It's no fake love. But I understand how it looks so I will no longer mention her."