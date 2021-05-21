Glenn Close Shares How Being Raised in a Cult Led to Emotional "Devastation"

First Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and Lady Gaga, now Glenn Close is sharing her truth.
In the second episode of Harry and Oprah's Apple TV+ docuseries The Me You Can't See, the eight-time Oscar nominee spoke about her experience living inside a cult as a child.
The Damages alum was brought into the religious organization Moral Re-Armament, headquartered in Switzerland, by her father. She said that the experience, which "basically dictated how you're supposed to live and what you're supposed to say and how you're supposed to feel," followed her throughout her entire life.
"Because of how we were raised, anything you thought you'd do for yourself was considered selfish," she explained. "We never went on any vacations or had any collective memories of stuff other than what we went through, which was really awful."
In addition to affecting her family life, Glenn said living this way caused great damage to her future relationships, adding how it's "astounding that something you go through at such a young stage in your life still has such a potential to be destructive."
Decades removed from the experience, the three-time divorcee shared that she feels her personal life is still being impacted. "I think that's childhood trauma. Because of the devastation, emotional and psychological, of the cult, I have not been successful in my relationships and finding a permanent partner and I'm sorry about that," she continued. "I think it's our natural state to be connected like that. I don't think you ever change your trigger points but at least you can be aware of them and at least you can maybe avoid situations that might make you vulnerable, especially in relationships."
Glenn isn't the only star to get vulnerable in the new docuseries, which puts a spotlight on mental health issues. In the first episode, Lady Gaga opened up about being sexually assaulted at 19 and how it's continued to impact her mental well-being, years after her trauma took place.
"I had a total psychotic break, and for a couple years, I was not the same girl," she said. "The way that I feel when I feel pain was how I felt after I was raped. I've had so many MRIs and scans where they don't find nothing. But your body remembers."