Jana Kramer Shares Cryptic Message About Karma After Settling Mike Caussin Divorce

We're willing to bet Jana Kramer has a peace, love and happiness shirt somewhere in the deep recesses of her closet.



Because when the 37-year-old singer took to Twitter on Friday, May 21 to seemingly share her thoughts on her recent divorce settlement with ex Mike Caussin, her missive definitely took a glass-half-full tone.



"It doesn't make sense to me either," the One Tree Hill alum wrote, words that fans took to be a reference to the nearly $600,000 she agreed to pay Caussin. "But I would rather be at peace. In the end, I'll make it back because karma always comes around."



Kramer received an overwhelming outpouring of support from fans, with one writing, "You're [sic] strength is absolutely amazing. I admire you so much." Another wrote, "Sending love! Your peace is more important than someone else's pride. Love on yourself and your children as you heal from this."



Just two days before that cryptic tweet—the same day the marriage dissolution agreement was released showing Kramer had agreed to pay Caussin $592,400 as a settlement of any claims Caussin may have in their marital estate—she shared another somewhat pointed take, writing, "Choosing love today over anger."