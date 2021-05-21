Rachel Zoe Praises the "Guardian Angel" Who Saved Her Son's Life After Ski Accident

Rachel Zoe is in awe of her son's recovery.

Back in December, the fashion designer experienced every parent's nightmare when her son Skyler was hospitalized following a 40-foot fall from a ski lift.

But as the school year comes to a close and the summer season begins, Rachel is happy to report that her 10-year-old son is doing better—even if mom is still shook.

"He's great, we're scarred forever," Rachel exclusively told E! News. "For sure we'll never get on a chairlift or look at one the same way. I'm not sure he will either, but I hope he does. He's the bravest little human I've ever met, way braver than his parents. Thank God he is unscathed."

The Work For Us podcast co-host added, "He is also emotionally fine and that's really what I was, I mean, obviously more worried about than the physical."

According to Rachel, the whole recovery can be described as an "actual miracle" after a man close by came to the aid of Skyler by grabbing a mat and placing it under where he thought Skyler would fall. To this day, the individual is "a friend for life and a guardian angel."