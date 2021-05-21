New I'll Be Gone in the Dark Episode Explores Michelle McNamara's Work on Another Cold Case

Watch : Patton Oswalt Honors Late Wife After Golden State Killer Sentencing

The Golden State Killer wasn't the only cold case Michelle McNamara investigated.

On Friday, May 21, HBO announced a new special episode for their popular true crime series, I'll Be Gone in the Dark. For those who may've missed it, the docuseries took a closer look at the terror caused by the Golden State Killer in the '70s and '80s and author McNamara's dedication to uncovering the culprit's identity.

While McNamara had already passed away when Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. was arrested for a myriad of heinous crimes, including murder, her previous persistence certainly helped raise interest in the cold case. And it seems that McNamara's determination has paid off once again.

The new special episode, which will be directed by Elizabeth Wolff, explores the aftermath of DeAngelo's arrest and subsequent conviction. However, as a synopsis teased, "This powerful special closes one chapter in McNamara's investigative work on cold cases, and brings to light another."