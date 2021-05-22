Celebrate Morgan Stewart's Birthday With the Cutest Pics of Her Baby Girl Row

So many reasons to celebrate.

E! News personality Morgan Stewart in celebrating her first birthday as a wife and mother today, May 22. The Daily Pop co-host welcomed daughter Row on February 16 after tying the knot with longtime love Jordan McGraw. The last year as been a whirlwind for Stewart—from moving into a new home to starting a family, Stewart certainly has a lot to celebrate on her big day.

"2019 ate me up and spit me out. So 2020, the universe was like, 'We're going to be nice to you,'" Stewart previously told E! News. "I'm knocking on all the wood in the house." Her sweet husband even dedicated a love song to her! Talk about goals.

Stewart can cheers to her 33rd year knowing she has a supportive family by her side, and a three-month-old growing bundle of joy. "It's really been the best thing I've ever done. I hate to sound so cliché," Stewart gushed about motherhood. "The love grows every single day more and more to a place where that's what everyone says."