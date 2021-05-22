Royal FamilyBillboard Music AwardsBotchedE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Celebrate Morgan Stewart's Birthday With the Cutest Pics of Her Baby Girl Row

So many reasons to celebrate.

E! News personality Morgan Stewart in celebrating her first birthday as a wife and mother today, May 22. The Daily Pop co-host welcomed daughter Row on February 16 after tying the knot with longtime love Jordan McGraw. The last year as been a whirlwind for Stewart—from moving into a new home to starting a family, Stewart certainly has a lot to celebrate on her big day. 

"2019 ate me up and spit me out. So 2020, the universe was like, 'We're going to be nice to you,'" Stewart previously told E! News. "I'm knocking on all the wood in the house." Her sweet husband even dedicated a love song to her! Talk about goals. 

Stewart can cheers to her 33rd year knowing she has a supportive family by her side, and a three-month-old growing bundle of joy. "It's really been the best thing I've ever done. I hate to sound so cliché," Stewart gushed about motherhood. "The love grows every single day more and more to a place where that's what everyone says."

photos
Morgan Stewart's First Days of Motherhood

In honor of Stewart's birthday, let's take a look back on baby Row's most adorable pics so far. 

Instagram
Meet Baby Row!

Morgan Stewart shared the first photo of daughter Row. The wide-eyed tot stares straight into the camera. "Row just wanted to formally introduce herself," Morgan playfully captioned on Instagram Stories.

Instagram
Glowing

A sunkissed Morgan holds new daughter Row after giving birth in a beautiful Instagram post.

Instagram
Baby Bliss

New father Jordan McGraw holds his daughter Row in the hospital room. 

Instagram
Holding Hands Forever

Morgan and newborn Row hold hands for the first time together in a touching moment.

Instagram
Influencer Status

Morgan marked a big moment in baby Row's life: her first mirror selfie! 

Instagram
Big Baby Blues

While pink seems to be baby Row's favorite color, her newborn eyes are shiny blue. "Those baby blues," Morgan wrote on Instagram Stories with a heart eye emoji.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

Mama Morgan took a cute selfie with daughter Row who was wearing a striped onesie. "My little pink lady," Morgan captioned.

Instagram
Family Getaway

"2 months with my babe and 11 months without Botox," Morgan shared during a desert vacation.

Instagram
Cozied Up

Morgan enjoys a candid, cozy moment with her little one.

Instagram
Mother-Daughter Bond

"Morgan Renggli X Row Renggli."

Instagram
Father-Daughter Time

Proud dad Jordan McGraw cradles baby Row on his stomach in an adorable moment captioned by Morgan. "Dada," she wrote on the Instagram Story.

Instagram
Baby On the Go

"Row is getting acquainted with her city," Morgan captioned a family outing with dad Jordan McGraw.

Instagram
Too Cute

Morgan gazed up in wonder at newborn daughter Row in a touching Instagram post. 

Instagram
Heaven is A Place On Earth

"Just literal heaven," Morgan captioned a pic of her holding newborn Row. Seems like this mama is head over heels for her little girl!

Instagram
DILF Alert

New dad Jordan McGraw cradles daughter Row, and let's just say Morgan finds her man even hotter as a father. "Like forget ittt," she jokingly captioned.

Instagram
First Mother's Day

"Happy mamas day!!!!!!" Morgan wrote on May 9, 2021.

