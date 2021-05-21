Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Family Photos From Psalm West's 2nd Birthday Party

Watch : Kim Kardashian "Hesitant" to Let Her Kids Watch "KUWTK"

Hard hats required!

Kim Kardashian shared photos on May 20 of a construction-themed bday bash for Psalm West's second birthday. The tot turned two on May 9, and the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated his milestone year with orange vests, excavators, building equipment and a bounce house.

"Psalm turned 2!" Kim captioned on Instagram with hazard and crane emojis. Celebrity friends like Nicki Minaj and Vanessa Bryant sent their well wishes, while Malika Haqq commented, "The cutest lil guy."

Psalm was certainly the man of the hour in a lavish backyard party. Siblings North, Saint and Chicago West were all smiles in the sandbox and playing with inflatable bumper balls. Kim and Psalm even hit a "2" piñata together! Was our invite just lost in the mail?

Birthday boy Psalm officially became a two-year-old earlier this month on Mother's Day and Kim similarly took to Instagram to show her love for her youngest of four.