Oprah Winfrey Defends Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Amid Criticism Over Privacy Request

Watch : Prince Harry Faced Past Trauma, Thanks to Meghan Markle

As if we needed another reason to want to be friends with Oprah Winfrey. Because the Queen of All Media doesn't stand for anyone trashing her pals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, addressing criticism the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received for requesting privacy while also speaking out about their experiences.

"You know, I ask for privacy, and I'm talking all the time," Oprah reasoned to Hoda Kotb on the May 21 episode of Today. "So I think being able to have a life that you are not intruded upon by photographers or people flying overhead or invading your life is what every person wants and deserves. That's what people are missing. Privacy doesn't mean silence."

Oprah and Harry just launched a new documentary series on Apple TV+ called The Me You Can't See in which they discuss mental health and emotional well-being and share their own journeys. In the first episode, for instance, Harry looked back at the anxiety and anger he experienced following Princess Diana's death and how he had to "heal" himself from the past.